‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Incident In Hawaii Karaoke Bar

Hawaii County police department arrested and charged Ezra Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a karaoke bar in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday night.

According to the police report, The Flash star was involved in an incident at a bar on Silva Street. The actor is alleged to have yelled obscenities and become agitated when people began singing karaoke at the bar. Miller is alleged to have been told to calm down by the bar owner.

The actor is also alleged to have attempted to rip a microphone away from one woman and alleged to have lunged at another man.

Police say Miller was arrested and charged with his total bail set at $500. The actor posted bail and was released.

THR has reached out to Miller’s reps for comment.

Miller, known for playing the Flash in Warner Bros.’ DCEU, will star in their own standalone DC film, The Flash, that’s set to be released June 23, 2023. They will next be seen in Warners’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on April 15. The actor plays Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series.