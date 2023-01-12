×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Ezra Miller Accepts Plea Deal, Avoids Jail on Trespassing Charge

'The Flash' star agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass in connection to a break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring.

Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ezra Miller is due in court Friday where the Flash actor is set to accept a plea deal to avoid jail time in connection with a break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring.

Miller agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass, according to a plea deal filed with the Vermont Superior Court in Bennington. Miller will also be fined $500 plus a $192 surcharge and be placed on probation for a year. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary charge that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Related Stories

From left: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' 'Creed III,' 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and 'Barbie'
Movie News

Most Anticipated Movie Releases of 2023

From Left: Yellowjackets; Taylor Sheridan, Quinta Brunson, Kenneth Branagh, Bob Igor, Donkey, Sean Penn, Pickle Ball, Michelle Yeoh
General News

THR's 2022 Yearbook: Who Was the Industry's Homecoming Queen? Class Clown? Cutest Couple?

Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the actor last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England.

Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the town of Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and a half ago in Stamford, where Miller also owned a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

Miller stars in the upcoming film The Flash, expected to be out in June 2023, after appearing in several Justice League films for Warner Bros. and DC Films.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad