Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for “Complex Mental Health Issues”

After troubling behavior that has led to charges of harassment and felony burglary, as well as allegations of assault and abuse, Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Miller says in the statement, sent via a representative to The Hollywood Reporter, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The statement comes after a year where Miller has been the subject of much controversy.

The actor, who uses they/ them pronouns, was arrested on two separate occasions in Hawaii, once in March for disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a karaoke bar, and again in April for an alleged assault in which he is accused of striking a woman on the head at a private residence. The parents of an 18-year-old filed an order of protection against Miller, alleging the actor groomed their child from the age of 12. (The child has denied being coerced by Miller in an Instagram post.) Most recently, Miller was charged Aug. 8 with felony burglary in Vermont, where the actor resides, after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied local home in May.

After the series of scandals, the fate of Miller’s most high-profile project, DC title The Flash, has been called into question. THR reported last week that studio Warner Bros. was exploring several avenues for the big-budgeted film, including limiting the press Miller would do around release or even shelving the project, as a last resort. It was reported then that Warners had received indications that the 29-year-old Miller, whose mother had begun accompanying the actor, would seek professional help.

The Flash is set for a June 23, 2023 release date.