Ezra Miller Trespassing Plea Deal Approved By Court

Ezra Miller appeared in a Vermont court Friday to agree to a plea deal that resolves a May 2022 incident in which they allegedly stole liquor from a neighbor’s home.

The Flash actor in October pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included petit larceny and burglary, the latter of which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Miller, who asked that the court address them as Mx. Miller, entered the courtroom at the beginning of the hearing with their lawyer. Miller wore a black suit jacket over a black crewneck shirt and pants and a black face mask with their long hair pulled back.

Under the deal, Miller agreed to plead guilty to unlawful trespass, a misdemeanor. They will serve one year probation and pay a fine of $500 with an additional surcharge of $192. The other charges are dismissed without prejudice, but the burglary charge can only be refiled if Miller violates the terms of their probation. A sentence of 89-90 days is suspended for one year pending the successful completion of probation, and Miller can also get credit toward that for treatment.

The plea deal comes as Warner Bros. prepares its promotional campaign for its big budget The Flash movie, which stars Miller and is due out June 16. The film is expected to debut its first trailer during the Super Bowl next month. Miller has been the subject of controversy over the past 12 months. They were arrested twice in Hawaii, first in March 2022 for disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a karaoke bar. They were arrested again in April 2022 for an alleged assault in which they were accused of striking a woman on the head at a private residence. In another incident, the parents of an 18-year-old filed an order of protection against Miller. The parents say the actor groomed their child from the age of 12. (Their child has denied this.)

After a string of bad headlines that threatened to derail The Flash, Miller spoke publicly. In August, the actor said they had been through a period of intense crisis. “I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The prosecutor said in court Friday that this resolution protects his client’s privacy without having to go to trial and ensures compliance with conditions that would protect the victim and allows the defendant to continue employment with mental health treatment.

“I do find they strike the balance of both your rehabilitation — and continue to make sure that you’re a healthy citizen — and also a punishment factor here,” said Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady of the deal terms. “So I do find this an appropriate sentence and in the interest of justice.” She added that the conditions are “about mental health, substance-free living” and no contact with the neighbor. As part of the plea agreement, Miller agreed not to consume alcohol if it interfered with their employment or interaction with others and the actor must continue with rehabilitation efforts around their mental health treatment.

McDonald-Cady then went over the state’s standard probation conditions, including the requirement to notify their probation officer of any employment or address changes and told Miller to check in with probation before 3 p.m. ET Friday.

“Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Miller’s attorney Lisa Shelkrot said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

This story has been updated with a statement from Miller's attorney and to include a past statement of Miller's.




