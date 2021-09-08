FaZe Clan and DC Unveil Batman Comic Book Collaboration

Gaming organization FaZe Clan unveiled on Wednesday a collaboration with DC for a limited-edition comic book in celebration of Batman month.

The book is written by Josh Trujillio (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series) and illustrated by Scot Eaton (Superman, Justice League), with main cover art by Tyler Kirkham and Arif Prianto.

A number of FaZe Clan members are featured in superhero form, including Brian Awadis (FaZe Rug), Richard Bengston (FaZe Banks), Alexander Prynkiewicz (FaZe Adapt), Yousef Abdelfatta (FaZe Apex), Thomas Oliveira (FaZe Temperrr), Nordan Shat (FaZe Rain) and Lucas Mosing (FaZe Blaze).

“This collaboration is extremely special to us because we all grew up on Batman and DC and to see ourselves as comic book Super Heroes is a dream come true,” said FaZe Rain, in a statement.

The comic book will be released with five covers, including four limited variant covers by Jason Badower that highlight a founding member of FaZe Clan.

“DC is excited to partner with FaZe Clan to share this custom Batman story with their amazing gaming fans,” said DC general manager Daniel Cherry III, in a statement. “This partnership is a great opportunity to invite even more fans into the iconic DC universe.”

Alongside the comic book, FaZe Clan will release merchandise, also in collaboration with DC, such as esports jerseys, apparel and computer accessories. This collection will be available Sept. 24 via FaZe Clan’s website, with select items in the DC online shop.

FaZe Clan was established in 2010 and is known for its esports teams that compete in tournaments and championships for Fortnite, PUBG, FIFA and more; and roster of gaming personalities, content creators and hybrid talent, the latter including NBA star Ben Simmons.