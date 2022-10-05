World of Wonder Co-Founder Fenton Bailey to Publish Nonfiction Book ‘ScreenAge’ as “Love Letter to Television”

Fenton Bailey has turned his attention to print.

The World of Wonder co-founder and Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race insider will publish a nonfiction book about subjects he knows well — pop culture and the small screen — in ScreenAge: How TV Shaped Our Reality, From Tammy Faye to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

From Ebury Press, the tome will be released in the U.K. on Nov. 17, followed by a U.S. launch in 2023. Per the official synopsis, ScreenAge is “packed with industry insider accounts and amazing celebrity stories” of the stories behind their shows. Alongside WOW partner Randy Barbato, Bailey has a career that dates back to the early 1990s. Since then, they’ve steered such projects as The RuPaul Show, Party Monster, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Pam: Girl on the Loose, Being Chaz, Tori & Dean: Inn Love, #CandidlyNicole, I Am Britney Jean, Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes and the global RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, among dozens of others.

“ScreenAge is my love letter to television,” Bailey says. “It is a personal odyssey and a cultural journey. RuPaul has said, ‘Everything I learned, I learned through television,’ and thanks to television, I saw who I was, and I found my tribe. ScreenAge is also about the big impact of the small screen on all of our lives. It has made the invisible, visible, especially outsiders and those on the margins.”

Bailey has secured blurbs from friends and collaborators like Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who offers, “Television was my babysitter. Television was my friend. Television was my portal to worlds where I belonged when I didn’t in reality. ScreenAge is a must-read. We finally have a book that recognizes the profound and positive impact television has had on all our lives.”