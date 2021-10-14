Field of Vision Unveils Apprenticeship Funding Program for Underrepresented Talent in Documentary Production (Exclusive)

Field of Vision announced on Thursday a global apprenticeship funding program for underrepresented and emerging talent in documentary production.

Grants of $30,000 will be offered to independent production companies that are committed to hiring a crew member who fits this criteria — one that considers socio-economic status, community access and regionality, race, sexual identity and disability status — and training them (in any craft area) on a production.

The program recognizes that mentorship and on-the-job training are not easily accessible for many people, and will aim to remove those barriers by providing in-house expertise while giving apprentices the opportunity to work alongside established crew to gain the experiences and references necessary to advance their career in filmmaking.

Applications open to the global community on Oct. 14 and close on Nov. 29. If a production outside of the United States is selected, Field of Vision will sponsor a local mentor to offer guidance. Apprenticeship grantees will be announced Nov. 15.

Field of Vision, a division of the independent nonprofit First Look Institute, was founded in 2015 as a filmmaker-driven organization to support artists around the world.

Recent projects include American Factory, which won best documentary feature at the Academy Awards in 2020; as well as Oscar-nominated shorts Do Not Split, A Night at the Garden and In the Absence.