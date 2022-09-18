Fire Ignites Trees Near Hollywood Bowl as Guests Exit ‘Sound of Music’ Event

A number of trees caught fire near the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night, just as guests were exiting the evening’s program.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey told The Hollywood Reporter that a fire was first reported shortly after 11 p.m. involving 10 trees at the location of Highland Avenue and the Hollywood Freeway, near the storied outdoor concert venue. Three fire companies were deployed and extinguished the blaze, with no injuries or damage to the Hollywood Bowl reported.

No cause of the fire has been determined, although Humphrey noted that there is an encampment for the unhoused near the location of the blaze. The fire was in view as guests walked out of the venue following Sing-A-Long Sound of Music, a popular annual screening of director Robert Wise’s 1965 musical that stars Julie Andrews and won the Oscar for best picture.

“We’re pleased to say the @HollywoodBowl is not endangered, and no injuries have been reported. A trio of @LAFD fire companies are on scene handling,” the LAFD posted late Saturday from its LAFD Talk account on Twitter.

This was followed a short time later by the message, “That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl , our 1,423rd emergency of the day, thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT.”

The Hollywood Bowl, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, first opened in July 1922 and remains one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks. Its summer program, featuring an array of concerts, movie screenings and other cultural events, is currently running.