Kanye West’s Fox News Interview: Unaired, Incendiary Comments Leak

Motherboard, a vertical of Vice, says it has obtained leaked footage from Fox News’s recent interview with Kanye “Ye” West that did not make it to air. The apparent leak marks a major breach for the cable news outlet, which aired West’s interview with network star Tucker Carlson on October 6.

The tech publication alleges that it got hold of the footage, much of it bizarre and controversial, that Fox News reportedly edited out of the final broadcast with Carlson. Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While there have not been recent leaks of note at the Rupert Murdoch-created network, Joe Muto, a former O’Reilly Factor producer, came under fire in 2012 and 2013 for leaking a video of Republican nominee Mitt Romney speaking with anchor Sean Hannity. Muto, who was unveiled as the anonymous writer behind the Gawker column the “Fox Mole,” leaked the video on the blog, which also featured details about what it was like working at the network.

Muto subsequently pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to community service and required to give the $5,000 he received from the column to charity.

Motherboard did not describe in the article how the alleged footage of West was obtained.

The cut footage allegedly contained several antisemitic statements made by West and the statement that he is vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as several strange and confusing claims, Motherboard reported. The segment that aired included discussions about the Clintons, former President Obama, the Kardashians and COVID-19 mandates, according to Motherboard.

This comes after Meta restricted West’s Instagram account and deleted some of its content due to anti-Jewish statements made by the rapper. After the Instagram restriction, West turned to Twitter over the weekend. The social media company then deleted one of West’s tweets, in which the rapper appeared to make a threat against Jewish people. West still has a Twitter account and Elon Musk, the company’s prospective owner, said he has spoken with the rapper about the tweet.