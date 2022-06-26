‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin “OK” After Video Shows Her Being Pushed, Falling on Ground During L.A. Protest

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin is “OK,” a rep for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter after video emerged this weekend showing Sweetin being pushed and falling to the ground during a protest in Los Angeles.

In the video, posted to social media by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade, Sweetin is shown close to a group of police officers. One of them appears to push her and she then appears to trip and fall onto the street. She quickly gets up and collects herself before the protesters chant “no justice, no peace.”

The protest took place on Saturday near the 101 Freeway.

In a statement, Sweetin said, “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

The LAPD said in a statement that it was “aware” of the video and that the officers were not letting the group get onto the freeway.

“The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure,” the LAPD said. “As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property.”

The LAPD has posted updates to social media about protests throughout the weekend.

While Sweetin’s reps declined to specify exactly which Supreme Court “injustices” she was protesting, demonstrations have been occurring across the United States, including in New York City and Los Angeles, in the wake of the court’s historic opinion Friday overturning Roe v. Wade and eliminating a constitutional right to abortion nationwide. The court’s Thursday decision on gun rights has also generated strong backlash.