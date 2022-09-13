Funko Plans Inglewood Snoop Dogg Store “Tha Dogg House”

Funko will release a line of Snoop Dog Pop! figures, including this one inspired by the cover of his Doggystyle album.

Snoop Dogg’s Inglewood flagship clothing store will have a new neighbor next year — a Funko retail experience launching in partnership with the rapper to be called “Tha Dogg House.”

The store will open in early 2023 and feature a Snoop mural for fan photos and life-sized Pop! figures inspired by him, as well as exclusive in-store collectibles.

“This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg in a Monday press release. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.” (He also recorded this video, which played during the event.)

The Everett, Washington-based company announced the new location as part of a press day ahead of its inaugural investors event. CEO Andrew Perlmutter said the company’s current priorities are in four key areas: maximizing its core business of pop culture collectibles; continuing to expand into international markets; increasing its direct-to-consumer presence — including the ability for consumers to “Pop! themselves” through the website; and launching innovative product lines like candy and puzzles.

Funko revealed it will be making its first appearance at Comic Con Brazil, refreshing its website and launching a cross-country tour in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Beginning in June 2023, the Fun on the Run tour will make 25 stops leading up to San Diego Comic Con. Marketing VP Dave Beré during the event said it’s an effort to bring memorable experiences to fans who can’t attend the mega-conventions in SoCal and New York.

Also during the event, Funko CFO Jennifer Fall Jung touted the company’s growth since its 2017 IPO. Its revenue has doubled from $516 million that year to just over $1 billion in 2021; it has grown from 588 employees to 1089, as of last year; and it has expanded its global reach, now selling in 70 countries.

The execs this afternoon will be making a similar presentation to investors that’s focused on Funko’s five-year strategic growth plan.