GLAAD Media Awards: ‘Bros,’ ‘A League of Their Own’ Take Top Prizes

GLAAD announced recipients for 15 of this year’s 33 categories for the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, with Bros, A League of Their Own, What We Do in the Shadows and The White Lotus among the top winners.

Also at the event, Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change Award, introduced by Club Q shooting survivor Michael Anderson; Bad Bunny received the Vanguard Award, presented by Ricky Martin; and Jeremy Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented by Gabrielle Union. The Los Angeles ceremony — which will be followed by a NYC ceremony announcing the other half of GLAAD’s winners in May — was hosted by Margaret Cho and featured special performances from FLETCHER and Orville Peck.

Angelica Ross, Betty Who, Billy Eichner, Brian Michael Smith, Brooke Eden, Chase Joynt, Geena Rocero, Harvey Guillen, Isis King, Jen Richards, Joel Kim Booster, Jordy, Rafael Silva, Ronen Rubinstein, Sarah Michelle Gellar, TS Madison and Zackary Drucke were among the stars on hand for the event, which will stream on Hulu beginning April 12.

The full list of winners is below.

Outstanding New TV Series: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Outstanding Comedy Series: What We Do in The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Bros (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary: Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding Music Artist: FLETCHER, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comic Book: Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “Adoptasaurus Rex” Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Los Espookys (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Vico Ortiz” Primer Impacto (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognitions: Alejandra Caraballo, Drag Story Hour, Rothaniel (HBO), #Letters4TransKids, The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “En Sus Palabras” (Univision)