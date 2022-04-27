GLAAD Media Awards: Wilson Cruz to Receive Vito Russo Award for LGBTQ Advocacy

Star Trek: Discovery actor and activist Wilson Cruz will be honored with the Vito Russo Award during the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City next month.

Named after Vito Russo, the late activist who co-founded GLAAD, the award is presented to an individual who has significantly accelerated LGBTQ acceptance. In 1994, Cruz became the first openly gay actor to play an openly gay role on network television when he starred as Rickie Vasquez on ABC’s My So-Called Life. His credits include ER, Grey’s Anatomy, Party of Five, Shameless and 13 Reasons Why.

“When books are written about actors coming out, Wilson Cruz belongs on the front cover,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Wilson has dedicated his life and career to breaking down walls for LGBTQ and Latinx actors and has not only entertained audiences as a triple threat, but educated the world about LGBTQ people and issues. He raises the bar for how actors can and should play roles in social justice by always using his voice loudly to demand acceptance of LGBTQ people and Black and Latinx communities.”

Previous honorees of the Vito Russo Award include Billy Porter, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Rosie O’Donnell and Samira Wiley.

The GLAAD Media Awards, which recognize the most fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues, will take place at the Hilton Midtown on May 6, hosted by Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and recording artist and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint.

Dove Cameron will open the ceremony with a performance of her new single “Boyfriend.” As previously announced, the event will see West Side Story star and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose present the excellence in media award to Judith Light.

Special guests during the event will include Laverne Cox, Cynthia Nixon and Amber Tamblyn.