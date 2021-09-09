Golden Globes: Helen Hoehne Elected HFPA President

Helen Hoehne, a German member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 2004 and of its board of directors since 2012, has been elected president of the embattled organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, the HFPA announced on Wednesday.

Hoehne, who had served as the HFPA’s vice president since September 2020, was chosen for the top job by a board of directors that was recently expanded and tasked with reforming and restructuring the HFPA “along the lines of accountability, ethics, and greater inclusion of the diversity of world journalism.”

“It’s a privilege to lead this organization as we continue on the path of fundamental change and reform,” Hoehne said in a statement. “Since May, members have shown their commitment to creating a reimagined HFPA. We are excited for the future of our association and look forward to connecting with our colleagues in the industry — both old and new — over these next few months.”

Hoehne, a native of Hamburg, was one of three HFPA members who appeared on stage during the 78th Golden Globe Awards telecast on Feb. 28, vowing to improve the organization in the wake of a Los Angeles Times exposé about financial and ethical conduct.