Golden Globes: HFPA Announces There Will Be No Press Conferences Tied to Awards Show

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes, will not have any press conferences this awards season.

“The HFPA will not be hosting any press conferences during the current awards cycle,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “Our commitment remains on recognizing the very best in film and television both in the U.S. and abroad and bringing the Golden Globes to a global television and streaming audience.”

She continued, “With the expansion of the voting body and the increase in eligible content this year, we are focused on the nominations and making the 80th a historic event to remember.” Hoehne also stressed that the press conferences were never a requirement for awards consideration.

The news comes a month after the HFPA announced it was bringing the Golden Globes back to NBC after not broadcasting the awards in 2022 due to a Los Angeles Times exposé that revealed the organization had zero Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices.

Since the publication of the exposé in February 2021, the HFPA has added 103 new Golden Globes voters — but not members. For the first time, the L.A.-based organization “recruited from international industry organizations, as well as from active outreach to esteemed foreign film festivals and journalism professionals,” the HFPA announced in a statement at the time.

This move gives the organization a way to claim a more diverse voting pool without having to pay new voters the $75,000 it will pay its members now that it’s been acquired by Eldridge Industries and become a for-profit organization.

“The addition of new non-member voters drawn from international markets gives us the opportunity to more rapidly increase the number of voters, while preserving our international identity and maintaining the commitment to bring in qualified and experienced entertainment journalists,” Hoehne said.

The Golden Globes will return to NBC on Jan. 10.