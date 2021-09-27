Golden Globes: HFPA Appoints 5 Non-Members to Help Vet Applicants

Five “journalism professionals” who are not members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have accepted invitations to join the embattled organization’s credentials committee, meaning they and four current HFPA members will be the ones screening membership applications moving forward, with the goal of substantially increasing the number of Black journalists who get to vote for the Golden Globe Awards.

The HFPA has been under fire since February when a Los Angeles Times article revealed that there are currently zero Black members among the roughly 90 Globes voters.

Tre’Vell Anderson, Terry Azur, Bel Hernandez, Toni Moston and Dr. Allissa Richardson have agreed to partner with HFPA president Helen Hoehne and members Michele Manelis, Barbaros Tapan and Alessandra Venezia in this process, and will immediately begin screening this year’s new-member applicants, with the intention of announcing a list of new members on Friday.

Anderson is a journalist whose work has largely focused on LGBTQ-related issues. Azur is a former TV anchor and current media coach. Hernandez is the CEO of Latin Heat Media. Moston is a veteran publicist. And Richardson is an assistant professor of journalist at USC’s Annenberg School.

“We are so grateful that these five highly respected journalism professionals — each with diverse backgrounds and extensive experience in their fields — are devoting their time and energy to ensure an inclusive makeup of our Association,” Hoehne said in a statement. “Just in the past few months we’ve changed our governance structure from top to bottom. Inclusion will be at the core of our new organization, and this new structure will allow us to not only grow, but continue to add unique, representative voices from journalists around the world.”

The HFPA’s recently created advisory board oversaw the recruitment of these five individuals.