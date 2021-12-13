Golden Globe Noms: HFPA Boss Says Group Has “Done the Work,” Talks Ceremony Plans and Snoop Dogg Cameo

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA,” Helen Hoehne said from the podium inside a Beverly Hilton ballroom shortly after 6 a.m. to kick off Monday’s Golden Globes nominations announcement, wasting no time in addressing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ongoing reforms and efforts to diversify its ranks following a widespread boycott.

Had it been any other year, the nomination event at the Hilton would be filled with journalists, TV crews, anxious publicists and a handful of celebrity guests to help unveil the roster of films, TV shows and stars in contention. But due to the events of the past year, it was slightly more subdued with only one boldfaced name in the building, Snoop Dogg, who helped Hoehne unveil the full list of 2022 nominees. Shortly after they wrapped, Hoehne stayed on the main stage for a blitz of one-on-one interviews.

The Hollywood Reporter asked the HFPA president about landing the rapper for the early morning gig, what the Jan. 9 ceremony will look like and how she would respond to critics who say they should’ve waited another year before handing out another set of Golden Globes.

How did you get Snoop Dogg to announce the nominations?

We thought we would try something different this year because this has been an unusual year for us. He’s a very kind individual and a very special person. We really love him. I admire all of the art that he has done, he’s a great artist. He kindly agreed to do this, so that’s how we got together. We’re very grateful to him.

Now that nominations have been announced, will you invite nominees to a ceremony? What will that ceremony look like?

We are really going to sit down after this [nominations event] and take a look at what Jan. 9 will look like. I think we all know that it’s not going to be a celebrity-driven event that it has been in the past — no red carpet and nothing flashy. But we still would like to celebrate what the HFPA has done and celebrate the best in film and television. Also, celebrate the good that we’ve done as an organization. We’ve donated more than $50 million to charitable organizations. So, I hope that we can highlight some of that on Jan. 9.

Once you sit down and discuss, will it be a vote to ultimately decide?

It’s a board decision.

This morning, you opened your comments by saying that “it’s been a year of change and reflection.” What would you say to critics who think you should’ve waited another year before having another Golden Globes ceremony?

All I can say is that we’ve done the work. We’ve worked for eight months and sometimes you can still work while doing the work. We still watched TV and movies and we’re still cinema lovers, television lovers. And we did [watch all new content] while reforming and you can do both. You can reform and still do your job in between. That’s what we’re doing and that’s what we love doing. We’ve done it for 78 years and we always thought we would continue to do it.

