Golden Globes: What to Expect From This Year’s (Scaled-Back) Party Scene

Moments after this year’s Golden Globe nominees were announced, show producer Jesse Collins sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and teased the big night by saying “it’s going to have a fresh look,” as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s biggest night rebounds from controversy. “It’s going to be glamorous and fun, lots of champagne will be flowing and a good time will be had by all.”

In a normal year, that would be a predictable outcome, especially inside the halls of the Beverly Hilton hotel that has long hosted the Globes and the explosion of industry supported afterparties. Netflix, Amazon, HBO, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. (with InStyle), Fox, and others have all hosted massive afterparties in years past, and the weekend itself proved to be one of the busiest of awards season, with annual fetes like the BAFTA Tea Party, Indie Spirit Awards brunch and agency parties.

But this is not a typical January, not for the HFPA or Hollywood’s studios, networks and streamers, many of which have faced budget cuts, layoffs and more while also navigating how closely they want to be associated with the organization during such a time. With the Globes now just a week away — the telecast airs live on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10 — THR surveyed the events landscape and found a much more scaled back social calendar with only a smattering of events, some of which have been moved to new dates or rebranded entirely.

With this year’s show on a Tuesday, parties are taking place on both the weekend before and after — Netflix is hosting a “Celebration Toast” at Catch Steak LA on Jan. 8, with no mention of the Globes on its invite; Warner Bros. Discovery is hosting a party to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday on the same day, with Elvis star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann, and also with no official mention of the awards.

The BAFTA Tea party, which traditionally took place the day before the Globes and was one of the weekend’s starriest non-studio events, has also taken a different approach this year, now scheduled for Jan. 14, the day before the Critics Choice Awards and following the Globes. And Gold Meets Golden — a celebration of both Hollywood stars and Olympic athletes that benefits Angel Sports, an organization that supports young disabled athletes in their journey to becoming Paralympians — has typically served as a pre-Golden Globes party but this year has moved to Grammys weekend.

The only official afterparty appears to be a celebration hosted by Billboard, taking place around the Beverly Hilton pool right after the ceremony. The party will feature an all-vinyl DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee, the DJ persona for Anderson .Paak. Still no word yet on whether host Jerrod Carmichael and telecast partner NBC or its parent company Universal are planning anything on site or nearby.

This will mark the first true Golden Globes since 2020, with 2021 cancelled due to the pandemic and 2022 winners announced via social media after the telecast was scrapped. Since the 2021 Los Angeles Times exposés revealed the HFPA contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices, the HFPA has implemented numerous reforms, including banning members from accepting gifts and introducing a hotline for reporting misconduct. It also added 103 internationally based voters and 21 additional members, who are U.S.-based journalists working for outlets abroad.

Amid questions of talent participation in the ceremony, Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tracy Morgan were announced on Tuesday as the first wave of presenters.

Produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the Globes will be hosted by Carmichael, with major honors going to Eddie Murphy (Cecil B. DeMille Award) and Ryan Murphy (Carol Burnett Award).