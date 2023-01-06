Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed By Nashville Police

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by police at his home in Nashville on Thursday, hours after he was accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Capps awoke his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3 a.m., held them at gunpoint in their home and refused to let them go, telling them that if they attempted to call anyone, he would kill them.

When the 54-year-old engineer fell asleep, police said the women escaped the home and fled to the Hermitage precinct, telling authorities they were in fear of Capps. Arrest warrants were issued for Capps, charging him with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, and three SWAT officers were sent to his home, said police spokesman Don Aaron.

When the officers approached the house, Capps allegedly opened the front door with a pistol in hand, Aaron said during a briefing. One of the officers “deemed that Capps’ movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired,” he said. “Capps died at the scene.”

The recording engineer had worked with top artists like Alabama, the Dixie Chicks, Neil Diamond, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Brooks & Dunn and Barry Manilow. He won Grammys for best polka album for four years in a row.

Capps was part of a well-established music family in Nashville. He was the son of legendary Grand Ole Opry guitarist and Musicians Hall of Famer Jimmy Capps, who also had a prolific career as a studio guitarist. He died in 2020.