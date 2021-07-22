‘Hades’ Takes Top Honor at Game Developers Choice Awards

Supergiant Games’ roguelike dungeon crawler Hades nabbed the top honor at the 21st annual Game Developers Choice Awards on Wednesday, which celebrated the most outstanding and innovative titles from the past year and took place during an all-digital event.

The best debut went to Kinetic Games for the indie horror Phasmophobia, while best narrative was given to Naughty Dog for the action-adventure game The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to 2013’s original hit. Hades also won best design and audio.

Elsewhere, Sucker Punch’s samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima won the audience award as well as best visual art. Computer programmer Tom Fulp, the co-founder of video game development company The Behemoth and founder of the Newgrounds webside, was given the Pioneer Award.

GDC 2021 featured over 550 virtual discussions over five days with leading game developers exploring topics such as design, business, marketing, narrative, esports, advocacy and more. Next year’s event will return to San Francisco for an in-person conference.

View the complete winners’ list below.

BEST AUDIO

Hades (Supergiant Games) (WINNER)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST DEBUT

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games) (WINNER)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

BEST DESIGN

Hades (Supergiant Games) (WINNER)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

INNOVATION AWARD

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment) (WINNER)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Genshin Impact (miHoYo) (WINNER)

The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)

If Found … (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

BEST NARRATIVE

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment) (WINNER)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios) (WINNER)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST VISUAL ART

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) (WINNER)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

BEST VR/AR GAME

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve) (WINNER)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

GAME OF THE YEAR

Hades (Supergiant Games) (WINNER)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)