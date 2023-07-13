×
Halloween Horror Nights Returns to the Upside Down With ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 House

Parkgoers in Orlando and Hollywood will be transported to Hawkins, Indiana, for the third time at HHN in a new house that will see them come face-to-face with supernatural villain Vecna.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna in STRANGER THINGS.
Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna in STRANGER THINGS. Courtesy of Netflix

Halloween Horror Nights is taking Stranger Things fans back into the Upside Down for the 2023 season.

The house marks the return of the Netflix series to the annual Halloween event at Universal Studios parks in around four years, with this year’s house inspired by the fourth season of the Duffer Brothers series. Parkgoers will be transported once again to Hawkins, Indiana, where they’ll come face-to-face with supernatural villain Vecna amid his effort to obliterate the barrier between the Upside Down and the real world.

In the house, guests, alongside Eleven, Max, Eddie and more characters from the show will emerge on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks. While moving through iconic scenes like the Hawkins Lab, the Creel House and Vecna’s chilling, blood-red mind lair, guests will confront familiar and terrifying creatures like demobats and Vecna himself as they race against the clock to not only escape but save mankind from his deadly curse.

This marks the third time in HHN’s history that Stranger Things has served as the basis for one of the houses and mazes. The Orlando and Hollywood parks hosted one inspired by the show’s first season during 2018 and in 2019, followed with another pulling from plot elements in seasons two and three. Notably, the second house picked up where the first had left off scene-wise, meaning attendees might get a brief sequence referencing season three at the start of the 2023 house.

“From the opening shots of Stranger Things 4, episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” said John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” added Lora Sauls, assistant director, creative development and show direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Stranger Things house is the latest IP-based attraction announced as part of this year’s bi-coastal event. Last month, a Last of Us house was announced for HHN based on the Naughty Dog and Playstation game. HBO’s live-action adaptation, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, received 24 Emmy nominations on Wednesday.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 begins Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

