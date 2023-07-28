Halloween Horror Nights Adds ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ and ‘Chucky’ Houses for 2023

Halloween Horror Nights is adding The Exorcist and Chucky to its terrifying lineup of 2023 houses.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood attendees will have the chance to experience the scares of three new houses — The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count and Universal Monsters: Unmasked — when the annual event kicks off on Sept. 1.

The Exorcist: Believer is inspired not by the original 1973 film, which still ranks as one of the most terrifying films ever made, but by Universal Pictures’ new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment. The house will transport guests to a busy Haiti street market, where a strange folk doll with three eyes helps open a demonic portal. What follows is an “awakening of sinister spirits,” according to Universal Parks, along with the disappearances of two 12-year-old girls who are found three days later. Despite having no memory of what happened, they exhibit unsettling behavior that not only puts anyone who comes into contact with them at risk but also may only be stopped by an exorcism.

The Chucky house is based on USA and Syfy’s hit series and the library of cult classic films, casting the famous killer doll as the star of his very own haunted house for the first time. (Previous HHN iterations have featured Chucky as a scare zone, including 2018’s Revenge of Chucky and 2013’s The Curse of Chucky.) Feeling like his peers don’t take him seriously, Chucky turns his haunted house “into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.”

The third house calls upon Universal’s classic monsters IP with Universal Monsters: Unmasked, taking guests into the dark, damp Catacombs of Paris, where millions of skeletal remains and sinister secrets are tucked away. Deep in the infamous burial grounds, Dr. Jack Griffin (also known as The Invisible Man), the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and his deranged alternate personality Mr. Hyde lie in wait. As guests traverse the deathly maze, these monsters seek vengeance for the opening of their resting place to public visitation. Legendary guitarist and Grammy-winner Slash will once again compose an original score for Hollywood’s version of the house.

The houses join the previously announced Stranger Things and The Last of Us experiences. Halloween Horror Nights will run on select nights between Sept. 1 and Nov. 4 at Universal Orlando Resort and Sept. 7 to Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.