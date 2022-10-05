Halyna Hutchins’ Family Settles Wrongful Death Suit Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

A year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a shooting on the set of Rust, her family has settled a wrongful death suit with the production. The plan from the settlement is to resume shooting in January with her husband Matthew Hutchins as an executive producer.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Hutchins said in a statement. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Under the deal, the filming of Rust will continue with “all the original principal players on board.” Further details of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement, “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Rust Movie Productions, through its attorney Melina Spadone, added, “We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna’s life and honoring her work.”

The production was plagued by safety issues, allegedly shirking industry-wide norms related to the use of guns by cutting corners to shoot the movie on a shoestring budget, according to several suits against the producers of the movie, including ones from Hutchins and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. There were two other misfires before Hutchins was killed in which Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally fired a blank and a prop master shot herself in the foot.

In a statement, director Joel Souza said, “In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Baldwin was sued as an executive producer on the movie and the actor who shot the gun that killed Hutchins. In August, the FBI determined that the gun couldn’t have been fired without a pull of the trigger, which Baldwin has maintained that he didn’t do.

In April, the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau found numerous violations of safety protocols on the set of Rust, including the introduction of live ammunition and a failure to train crew on how to properly handle firearms. It issued the highest level citation and maximum fine allowable by state law of $136,793.