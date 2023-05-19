Hank Green, YouTuber and VidCon Co-Founder, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Hank Green, a popular YouTuber and co-founder of the digital creator convention VidCon, revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a nearly 14-minute video shared on YouTube Friday, Green said that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system – a part of the body’s immune system.

The digital creator and vlogger, who has more than 7.5 million followers on TikTok, also said that it’s “one of the most treatable cancers.” Green noted that he will be starting chemotherapy treatment soon, which is expected to last around four months.

“It responds very well to treatment. The goal was cure. The procedure to get there is fairly well known, if unpleasant,” he explained. “It seems likely that we caught mine early. I’m still waiting on a scan to sort of confirm that.”

Green founded VidCon with his brother of John Green, the author of several popular novels, including The Fault in Our Stars and Looking for Alaska. The siblings also share a YouTube channel called Vlogbrothers.

He said, although he feels fine now, he knows that once he starts chemotherapy, “I’m gonna feel a lot of symptoms from that.” As for continuing to post content and work on projects, he told fans that going to be “playing it by ear,” depending on how he’s feeling at the time.

VidCon also took to its Instagram account to confirm that Green will not be attending VidCon Anaheim 2023, which is set for June 21-24, due to his recent diagnosis. The post continued, “To our Co-Founder, go-to science guy and only person on the internet who seems to understand where all the candle wax goes: We’re sending all the love from the VidCon community & beyond.”