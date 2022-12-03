×
Harry Styles, Daisy Ridley and Nicola Peltz Beckham Awarded by PETA for Animal Activism 

The nonprofit organization says the three celebrities advocated for animals in a public manner this year.

Harry Styles, Daisy Ridley and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Harry Styles, Daisy Ridley and Nicola Peltz Beckham Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Awards for music aren’t the only honors Harry Styles has collected this year, as the singer is among the winners of PETA’s 2022 Libby Awards.

The nonprofit awarded the Don’t Worry Darling actor with Best Viral Moment for Animals after he rejected a chicken nugget thrown on the stage during one of his performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City. PETA praised Styles for telling the audience that he doesn’t eat meat. 

Daisy Ridley received the honor of Favorite PETA Collab, with the nonprofit citing the actress’ letter to the University of Massachusetts Amherst calling for an end to experiments on marmosets. According to the organization, Ridley learned that the university killed monkeys it named after Star Wars characters, including the star’s onscreen persona Rey. 

Additionally, Nicola Peltz Beckham received Pawsome Adoption Advocate for sharing with her fans on social media that she and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, adopted a dog. She then went on to tell her 2.7 million followers to adopt or foster if they can.  

“These compassionate celebrities prove that helping animals can be as simple as leaving chickens off their plates, speaking out against cruel experimentation, or adopting from shelters,” said PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange. “It’s a ‘Sign of the Times’ that these entertainers and influencers are advocating for animals, and PETA is honoring Harry, Daisy, and Nicola for leading by example.” 

Other nominees this year included Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Bella Hadid, the Jonas Brothers, Hailey Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore and Janel Parrish. 

