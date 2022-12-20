Rowena Chiu, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Mira Sorvino and Others React to Weinstein’s Rape Conviction in L.A. Trial

Following Harvey Weinstein’s conviction of rape by an L.A. jury on Monday, some of his accusers, other actresses and activists took to social media to react to the verdict.

Lauren O’Connor, who wrote the leaked 2015 memo addressed to her colleagues that described Weinstein’s toxic behavior and eventually helped take him down, told The Hollywood Reporter: “The women who came forward and took the stand are immeasurably brave, and while it is disappointing he was not convicted on all counts, I am grateful for the verdict — he cannot hurt people anymore.

“But I think it is important to remember, the larger issues around understanding rape and consent are not solved because one bad man went to jail. There is still work to be done, and yesterday’s verdict demonstrates that,” O’Connor added.

The trial was focused on testimony from four women who were known as Jane Does in court. They accused the disgraced movie mogul of raping or sexually assaulting them from 2004 to 2013.

After weeks of testimony and ten days of deliberations, the 12-member jury on Monday found Weinstein guilty of three counts — forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object — against Jane Doe 1. But the jury acquitted Weinstein of another sexual assault charge related to a different Jane Doe accuser, and couldn’t reach agreement on three other counts. (He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.)

THR doesn’t typically name those who say they were sexually assaulted unless they come forward voluntarily. Among several of the women who testified against Weinstein and disclosed that they were assaulted is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who revealed herself as Jane Doe 4 in October. Before marrying Gov. Gavin Newsom, she met Weinstein at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2005 and testifies that she was raped in a meeting that he set up to discuss her career as an actress.

Siebel Newsom shared a statement on Twitter in response to the verdict, saying, “Harvey Weinstein will never be able to rape another woman. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs. Harvey Weinstein is a serial predator and what he did was rape.

“Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimate, demean, and ridicule us survivors,” she added. “This trail was a stark reminder that we as a society have work to do. To all survivors out there — I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you.”

In the statements and tweets shared following Weinstein’s conviction, women expressed happiness and relief, but also disappointment that he was not found guilty of the other sexual assault charges.

Rowena Chiu, a former Miramax assistant who worked for Weinstein in London in the 1990s, had mixed feelings about the verdict. “I’m thankful that it’s not a complete acquittal across the board,” Chiu says. “Our worst nightmare was that he would get acquitted in L.A. and use that to support his appeal in N.Y.”

But the verdicts on Jane Does 2, 3 and 4 left Chiu “staggered,” she says. Chiu, who has alleged that Weinstein attempted to rape her at the Venice Film Festival in 1998, had originally been scheduled to be a supporting witness in the L.A. trial, but ultimately was not called. “I see desperate failings in the legal system,” she says of the verdicts. “I feel that it’s very personal. My reaction was almost a visceral anger at how much these women had been put through to take the stand. The fact that the legal system puts such a burden on the witness, challenges the survivor’s credibility. It is a horrifying and brutal process. What sort of signal does that give women of the #MeToo movement who are really struggling? A staggering percentage of rape victims know they’re not going to be believed.”

Other high-profile accusers, actresses and activists, including Mira Sorvino, Amber Tamblyn and the organization Women in Film, also shared reactions on social media.

Sorvino, who says she was sexually harassed and blacklisted by Weinstein, tweeted: “Harvey Weinstein, rapist. Guilty. Again. I only regret that Jane Doe #2 & Jennifer Siebel Newsom & [Jane Doe] were denied justice.”

Amber Tamblyn, an actress who has been vocal throughout Weinstein’s trials, shared, “Once in a while, a glimmer of justice reminds us why our bodies and stories still matter.”

The nonprofit Women in Film also took to social media following the verdict, writing, “We hope that this verdict brings some closure to all who spoke up in court as accusers and witnesses, as well as his other victims. The acquittal on remaining charges is the latest step backward in what’s become a troubling regression against efforts to combat a culture of harassment and misconduct in Hollywood.”

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the survivors who have heroically come forward, and vow to continue to fight to create an industry that is free from abuse — where accountability extends beyond the criminal justice system,” the organization that advocates for women in the industry continued. “Our work is far from done. Over the last few months, calls to our Help Line have doubled and we are continuing to offer support and resources to anyone who has experienced harassment, abuse, or discrimination while working in the entertainment industry, regardless of gender.”

For over 40 years, Weinstein worked as one of the top figures in Hollywood, and the accusations against him span a similar time frame. Before Monday’s verdict was revealed, Weinstein was already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted by a New York jury in February 2020 for committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. He had appealed the sentence, but it was affirmed by an appeals court in June.

Rebecca Keegan contributed to this report.