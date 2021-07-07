Hasan Minhaj to Host ‘Vax India Now’ COVID-19 Fundraiser

Hasan Minhaj has been tapped to host Wednesday’s Vax India Now, the virtual fundraiser to support India in its fight against COVID-19.

Liam Neeson, Annie Lennox, A.R. Rahman, Pia Toscano, Zubin Mehta and Fareed Zakaria and have joined previously announced participants Gloria Estefan, Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, David Foster, DJ Alan Walker, Asif Mandvi, Nishat Khan, sisters Ranjani-Gayatri and Matteo Bocelli.

Proceeds will support UNICEF’s COVID-19 relief efforts and vaccine rollout. Vax India Now is said to have sparked from an idea by Anuradha Palakurthi, who runs a foundation out of New England that supports and promotes Indian culture. After seeing the devastating second wave hitting India, she turned to the Giving Back Fund to mount the fundraiser.

Vax India Now will be live-streamed on a dedicated event website, vaxindianow.com, Dreamstage.live, and on CNN’s YouTube channel. It is being produced by JuJu Prods., Charles Goldstuck, Marc Johnston and Erich Bergen and Wizcraft International Entertainment and Neelesh Misra of Gaon Connection.