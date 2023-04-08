×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Heather Graham Says She “Feels Free” Not Having Children: “We All Have Different Paths”

The actress said she is focused on her career: "My projects are little kids."

Heather Graham
Heather Graham Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Campari

Heather Graham has no regrets about her decision to not have children.

The Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me actress talked to People magazine about her take on social norms for women, saying, “I think we all have different paths.”

“You just have to embrace the one that you’re on,” she continued. “If, somehow, I had had kids, I’m sure that would’ve been cool. But at the moment, not having kids, I do feel free. And I get a lot of sleep. That is pretty great.”

Graham explained that she feels “like as a woman, culturally, you’re not allowed to say, ‘I didn’t want to have kids. Because it’s like, what’s wrong with you?'” But in this day and age, “women are getting more free to just make their own choices.”

Related Stories

Mario Chris Pratt, Princess Peach Anya Taylor-Joy, and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) in Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Movies

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Review: Zippy Animated Version Breathes New Life Into Beloved Video Game

Seth Rogen
Movies

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Star Seth Rogen on His Big Year of Animation and How 'Lion King' Influenced the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Process

The On a Wing and a Prayer actress said she doesn’t feel that she’s missing anything by not being a mother and believes “if you’re meant to have kids, you have kids.”

While she doesn’t have little ones running around in her personal life, Graham said, “I do sometimes feel like my projects are little kids; I have started to get more involved in producing and writing and directing.”

She explained how it’s been “hard, but it’s super fulfilling” to focus on her career and aspirations. She added, “It’s really exciting to want to tell a story that you really care about.”

Graham isn’t the only star who has been open about not wanting children. Seth Rogen recently doubled down on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying, “I still don’t want kids. … It doesn’t seem that fun.”

“I’m never like, ‘I wish I had kids, and I’m missing something by not having them,'” the This Is the End actor added. “I’m more am doing stuff all the time where I look over at my wife, and she looks at me, and we’re like, ‘If we had kids, we couldn’t do this.'”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad