Heather Graham Says She “Feels Free” Not Having Children: “We All Have Different Paths”

Heather Graham has no regrets about her decision to not have children.
The Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me actress talked to People magazine about her take on social norms for women, saying, “I think we all have different paths.”
“You just have to embrace the one that you’re on,” she continued. “If, somehow, I had had kids, I’m sure that would’ve been cool. But at the moment, not having kids, I do feel free. And I get a lot of sleep. That is pretty great.”
Graham explained that she feels “like as a woman, culturally, you’re not allowed to say, ‘I didn’t want to have kids. Because it’s like, what’s wrong with you?'” But in this day and age, “women are getting more free to just make their own choices.”
The On a Wing and a Prayer actress said she doesn’t feel that she’s missing anything by not being a mother and believes “if you’re meant to have kids, you have kids.”
While she doesn’t have little ones running around in her personal life, Graham said, “I do sometimes feel like my projects are little kids; I have started to get more involved in producing and writing and directing.”
She explained how it’s been “hard, but it’s super fulfilling” to focus on her career and aspirations. She added, “It’s really exciting to want to tell a story that you really care about.”
Graham isn’t the only star who has been open about not wanting children. Seth Rogen recently doubled down on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying, “I still don’t want kids. … It doesn’t seem that fun.”
“I’m never like, ‘I wish I had kids, and I’m missing something by not having them,'” the This Is the End actor added. “I’m more am doing stuff all the time where I look over at my wife, and she looks at me, and we’re like, ‘If we had kids, we couldn’t do this.'”
