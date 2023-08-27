Henry Winkler Says “Most of the People in My Industry Don’t Have Enough” Amid Strikes

Henry Winkler took a few moments away from Saturday night’s This is About Humanity’s 5th annual fundraising soirée — which he hosted at his Los Angeles home alongside daughter Zoe Winkler Reinis — to weigh in on the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

“I have said this many times, but if it ain’t on the page, it ain’t on the stage. In New York, the playwright is supreme; here, the writer is dismissed. That’s crazy,” Winkler told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s No. 1. No. 2, I love my job, I am very lucky. Most of the people in my industry don’t have enough. It is very important that we all make sure everybody has enough. That’s my feeling.”

“Here’s what I feel: it’s going to end. How it ends, I have no idea. But until it ends, I’m very, very fortunate,” Winkler continued. In the meantime, he is staying plenty busy, noting that he has his 39th children’s book coming out soon, as well as his autobiography, Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond, which is due out on Oct. 31.

The star was also recently nominated for his ninth Emmy, and fourth for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the final season of Barry — which he will now be waiting until January to see if he’s won, after the awards show was delayed four months due to the strikes. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, with SAG-AFTRA joining the picket line on July 13.