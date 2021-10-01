Todd Boehly Named Interim CEO of Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Right on the heels of announcing a new class of members on Friday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also has a new CEO in Todd Boehly.

In the interim role, Boehly will lead the group best known for putting on the Golden Globe Awards as “they commit to continued membership diversity, credentialing, and further organizational transformation,” per today’s announcement. Boehly is already closely tied to the organization as his firm Eldridge owns production company MRC and Dick Clark Prods., producer of the Golden Globes.

The news comes months after a broad coalition of publicists, studios, networks and talent said they would cease activities and engagements with the HFPA unless substantial changes were made to demographics, ethics policies and practices. In the wake of the shutout, the HFPA has welcomed non-members for the first time at every level of governance, including three new members on the board of directors, three members to a new advisory board, and five outside members to a revamped credentials committee. Earlier today, the HFPA announced an incoming class of new members, representing 21 journalists including six Black members, a first for the organization.

Regarding Boehly’s appointment, the current HFPA president praised the entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist as someone with “deep roots” in the Los Angeles community. “Todd Boehly is already a partner of the HFPA who has consistently supported reforms and encouraged change from the beginning. As a results-driven businessman with a proven track record of success, his guidance as interim CEO will be instrumental in achieving meaningful change and greater diversity and inclusion,” said Hoehne. “He will make an ideal partner and leader for the HFPA as we complete our search for a permanent CEO.”

Boehly is the co-founder and CEO of holding and investments firm Eldridge as well as an owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers and Sparks. The Hollywood Reporter, once owned by Eldridge, is now owned by Penske Media Corporation which operates a joint venture with MRC.

More to come.