Hillary Clinton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old former Secretary of State and New York senator revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, noting that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had tested negative. She encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” Clinton tweeted.

She added, “Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!”

Hillary Clinton follows former President Barack Obama in testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Obama tested positive for the virus last week and likewise encouraged people to get vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is down from its mid-January peak of nearly one million cases per day, to somewhere near 46,000 new cases per week. The fall in cases saw the CDC relax its guidelines for indoor masking in late February.