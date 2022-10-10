Hollywood & Mind’s Inaugural Event Set for May 2023 (Exclusive)

Hollywood & Mind, a new venture focused on the intersection of mental health and the entertainment industry founded by veteran journalist Cathy Applefeld Olson, is set to hold its inaugural event on May 11, 2023, to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month.

At the one-day event, to be held at the Beverly Hills campus of founding sponsor UTA, Hollywood & Mind will be looking to bring together mental wellness experts with executives and talent across music, film, TV, digital, sports and other sectors. The organization says the event will feature talks, performances and networking to foster collaboration in the industry and help to destigmatize mental health.

Topics to be explored at the event include mental health storytelling, the power of song, mental health conversations in a direct-to-fan context, and best practices to support the well-being of talent and those working in the entertainment industry.

“As we continue to grapple with the growing mental health crisis in this country and around the world, the entertainment industry is in a unique position to amplify conversation, reduce stigma and effect measurable change,” said Applefeld Olson in a statement. “Up until now the intersection of entertainment and mental health has been disjointed, with no coalition to gather stakeholders, share learnings, incubate ideas and foster collaborations. Hollywood & Mind is a formal expression of the need and willingness for both mental health professionals and the entertainment industry to come together to provide a powerful platform for discussion.”

In addition to UTA, other confirmed sponsors of Hollywood & Mind’s inaugural event include Hallmark Media, Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures, MTV Entertainment Studios and Publicis Health.

Additional programming, schedule and ticket information will be announced in the coming months. More information about Hollywood & Mind and the launch event can be found at www.hollywood-mind.com.