Hollywood Awards Shows and Events Canceled Amid Omicron Surge

As Hollywood heads into the peak of Academy Awards season, live events are in limbo amid a worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant.
On Monday, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala were among the in-person events canceled as the industry comes to grips with yet another grim stretch of the ongoing pandemic.
Live theatrical productions, including those in London’s West End, New York City’s Broadway district and throughout Los Angeles, have been hit particularly hard with shows going dark. The Broadway productions of Aladdin and Hamilton have canceled performances until after Christmas, as has L.A.’s Bradley Whitford-starring A Christmas Carol, while Eddie Redmayne’s Cabaret revival in London is dark until early 2022.
Below is a list of events that have been impacted by COVID-19, and the list will be updated as the situation evolves.
Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala
Scheduled date: Jan. 6
Status: Canceled
AFI Awards
Scheduled date: Jan. 7
Status: Postponed, plans TBD
BAFTA Tea Party
Scheduled date: Jan. 8
Status: Canceled
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes
Scheduled closing date: Jan. 2
Status: Canceled
Jagged Little Pill
Scheduled closing date: No plans to close
Status: Closed for good
