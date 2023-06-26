The Hollywood Reporter Named Best Website at 65th Annual SoCal Journalism Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
The Hollywood Reporter was named best website at the 65th annual SoCal Journalism Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
THR was recognized by the Los Angeles Press Club in several other categories as well, including features, photos, social media and commentary. A list of THR’s first-place wins follows.
Website, Traditional News Organization
The Hollywood Reporter Staff, The Hollywood Reporter
Feature Film/TV, over 1,000 words
Gary Baum, “The Many Lives and Dying Words of Aesop Aquarian”
Best Use of Social Media to Enhance and/or Cover a Story by a Group
Ryan Fish, Christy Piña, Nekesa Moody, Tiffany Taylor, Neha Joy, Jason Bass, “Blackfamous Roundtable”
Portrait Photo, Entertainment
Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent, Peter B. Cury, Erik Tanner, “The Riddle of Paul Dano”
Entertainment Photo
Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Peter B. Cury, Jingna Zhang, “Michelle Yeoh”
Entertainment Commentary on TV/Film
Lovia Gyaryke, “Critic’s Notebook: ‘Rothaniel’ and Jerrod Carmichael’s Stunning Act of Faith”
Sunday’s wins come on the heels of THR being named best entertainment publication at December’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, which are also overseen by the Los Angeles Press Club.
Also during the ceremony, the Los Angeles Press Club presented several special awards. Those honorees were ABC7’s David Ono (Joseph M. Quinn Award for lifetime achievement), John Leguizamo and Spectrum News 1’s Giselle Fernandez (each was honored with the President’s Award for impact on media), philosopher-writer-filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy (Daniel Pearl Award for courage and integrity in journalism), Gary Sinise (Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award for contribution to civic life) and The Los Angeles Times’ Alene Tchekmedyian (Guardian Award for contributions to press freedom).
The ceremony was dedicated to Ukrainian journalists and Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter whom U.S. officials say is being wrongfully detained in Russia on charges of espionage. He and his employer have strongly denied the accusations.
