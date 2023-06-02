The Hollywood Reporter to Celebrate Inaugural Kids Power Issue With Family Day of Festivities in Los Angeles

The Hollywood Reporter announced Thursday that its inaugural Kids Power Issue — recognizing the top 50 power players in kids and family entertainment — will be celebrated with a fun-filled family day of festivities at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on June 10.

The free event kicks off with an exclusive preview at noon before opening to the public at 1 p.m. It will feature a wide range of kid-friendly activities, including exclusive meet-and-greets with popular talent and characters, immersive photo moments, indoor/outdoor screenings and concession stations. There also will be special giveback moments with Art of Elysium and Comfort Cases.

“The past year has witnessed remarkable achievements in kids and family content across television, film and production. This year, we honor those individuals who have made significant contributions to this particular sector of the entertainment industry,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. “In addition to recognizing the top power players through a commemorative issue, we look forward to celebrating alongside the young fans and families who have played an instrumental role in their success at this special event.”

“Since Gabby’s Dollhouse debuted, it has quickly become one of the fastest-growing preschool brands across the globe, with kids everywhere having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and friends,” said Michael Vollman, executive vp marketing for DreamWorks Animation. “As a leading creator of family entertainment, DreamWorks is excited to join The Hollywood Reporter in honoring the power of kids content and bring Gabby’s cat-tastic world to life at this celebratory event.”

Added Sabrina Caluori, executive vp kids and family marketing at Nickelodeon and Paramount+: “Nickelodeon is a beloved brand that resonates with kids around the world, and alongside Paramount+, the ultimate kids streaming destination, we’re so excited to partner with The Hollywood Reporter on its inaugural Kids Power Issue, highlighting the kids that have made an impact on our industry and are at the forefront of entertainment.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Kids Power issue celebration will feature the following activations:

DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse character meet-and-greet

An invitation-only screening of DreamWorks Animation’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken at AMC Century 15

Personalized drawings from Nickelodeon storyboard artists (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House and PAW Patrol) plus additional interactive activities

Storyboard artist drawings and caricatures plus additional interactive activities

Outdoor screenings of popular shows from DreamWorks Animation and Nickelodeon

Comfort Cases packing party to fill with comfort and personal care items for youth entering the foster care system

Art of Elysium coloring wall

Treats from Sugarfina and New Zealand’s Hokey Pokey Ice Cream

Little Kitchen Academy experience station

Complimentary water courtesy of Pure Life

Kids DJ sets

The Hollywood Reporter’s Kids Power issue celebration is presented by DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse and sponsored by Nickelodeon. The issue will hit newsstands June 7.