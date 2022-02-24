Hollywood Reporter Lands National Magazine Award Nom for Reporting for Scott Rudin Expose

The Hollywood Reporter has been nominated for a National Magazine Award for reporting by the American Society of Magazine Editors.

Tatiana Siegel was nominated in the reporting category for her April 7 Scott Rudin exposé and June 23 investigative follow-up feature on the complicity machine behind Rudin.

THR will compete at the April 5 ceremony honoring the winners of the awards — also known as the “Ellies,” for the Alexander Calder stabile elephant given to each winner — which are considered among the most prestigious in digital and print journalism. The ceremony will take place at Brooklyn Steel, a music venue in New York’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

Other nominees in the best reporting category, which honors “reporting excellence as exemplified by one article or a series of articles,” include Harpers, New Yorker, New York Times Magazine, Quanta, Texas Observer and Undark.

This marks the seventh time that THR has been nominated for a National Magazine Award. In 2014, THR scored its first-ever nom, for General Excellence, Special Interest; in both 2015 and 2016, the magazine won that category and also earned Magazine of the Year nominations. It also was nominated again in 2017, in 2019 and in 2020, when it also won the award.

The news comes on the heels of THR’s wins at last week’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, where it was named best website, among other honors.

The Ellie awards, established in 1966, are sponsored by ASME in association with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. ASME said that nearly 250 magazines and websites entered the Ellie Awards this year. Originally limited to print magazines, the awards now recognize magazine-quality journalism published in any medium.