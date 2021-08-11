Hollywood Reporter Nominated for 37 Southern California Journalism Awards

The Hollywood Reporter has landed 37 nominations for the 2021 Southern California Journalism Awards, including four for journalist of the year, along with best website and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Gary Baum is up for print journalist of the year, while Scott Feinberg and Eriq Gardner will vie for best online journalist honors and Lacey Rose is up for best entertainment journalist.

In addition, several critics landed noms — Daniel Fienberg, Jon Frosch, Sheri Linden and David Rooney — while Feinberg, FIenberg and Lesley Goldberg are up for best anchor/host for their respective podcasts.

Elsewhere, THR dominated the category of best investigative reporting, magazine, with four out of the five nominations.

The news follows on the heels of THR’s Daytime Emmy nom for its series Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter.

A full list of THR’s nominations follows.

JOURNALISTS OF THE YEAR

PRINT, over 50,000 circulation Reporter, Columnist or Editor

Gary Baum

ONLINE JOURNALIST

Scott Feinberg

Eriq Gardner

ENTERTAINMENT JOURNALIST – any platform

Lacey Rose

ALL MEDIA PLATFORMS Print, Radio, TV or Online.

TECHNOLOGY REPORTING

Alex Weprin, “NBCUniversal Quietly Sold $500 Million Stake in Snapchat”

COMMENTARY/ANALYSIS OF TV/FILM

Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Notebook: The Pleasures of Peak Jewish TV”

CRITICISM OF TV

Daniel Fienberg, “‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Hunters'”

CRITICISM OF FILM

Jon Frosch, “‘I Carry You With Me,’ ‘The King of Staten Island,’ ‘French Exit’”

Sheri Linden, “‘Gunda,’ ‘Critic’s Notebook: Why ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Is So Rare Among American Abortion Dramas,’ ‘Critic’s Notebook: Criterion’s ‘Complete Films of Agnès Varda’ Offers a Welcome Chance to Explore the Visions of a Tireless Searcher’”

CRITICISM OF THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS

David Rooney, “‘Critic’s Notebook: The Bittersweet Rewards of Socially Distanced Theater,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Hamlet'”

PRINT/ONLINE – ANY OUTLET, including news bureaus and correspondents. Enter individually or as a team.

OBITUARY/IN APPRECIATION – Film/TV Personalities

Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Appreciation: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Was the Smartest, Most Beloved Man in the Room”

ART/PHOTOGRAPHY All Platforms

PORTRAIT PHOTO, Entertainment

Jennifer Laski, Kayla Landrum and Djeneba Aduayom, “Julia Garner”

PHOTO ESSAY (single topic)

Jennifer Laski and Joe Pugliese, “Hollywood on Lockdown – 30 Feet Away Portfolio”

ILLUSTRATION

Matt Collins and Kelsey Stefanson, “’You Want to See Yourself in Cartoons’”

COVER ART

Peter Cury and Krzysztof Domaradzki, “The Implosion”

PAGE DESIGN Demonstrating outstanding art direction and layout, graphics.

Kelsey Stefanson, Peter Cury and David Needleman, “The Homeland Files”

MAGAZINES, Including magazines with L.A. bureaus

INVESTIGATIVE

Gary Baum, “Meet the Controversial Doctor Behind the Dr. Phil Empire”

Scott Feinberg and Scott Johnson,”Catherine Burns: The Vanishing of an Oscar-Nominated Actress”

Lesley Goldberg and Kim Masters, “NBC Insiders Say Entertainment Boss Fostered Toxic Culture, Under Investigation”

Tatiana Siegel and Kim Masters, “Steven Mnuchin’s Former Firm Surfaces in Charlotte Kirk Filing”

COLUMNIST

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “’Kobe Bryant, Gayle King and Why Black Words Matter’, ‘Where Is the Outrage Over Anti-Semitism in Sports and Hollywood?’, ‘Why ‘Gone With the Wind’ Needs a Warning Label, Not a Ban’”

FEATURE – Culture/Arts, over 1,000 words

Tatiana Siegel, “Was Sundance a ‘First Petri Dish’ of Coronavirus in the States?”

FEATURE, under 1,000 words

Katie Kilkenny, “‘Egregious’ TV Errors Fuel Native and Indigenous Groups’ Calls for Better Representation”

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS OR FEATURE

Katie Kilkenny and Seth Abramovitch, “Daytime TV’s Dark Side: Former ‘TMZ on TV,’ ‘Ellen’ and ‘Rosie’ Employees Detail Abusive Work Culture” *

PERSONALITY PROFILE, Film/TV Personalities

Seth Abramovitch, “Pee-wee Herman’s “Dark” Reboot: Paul Reubens Is Ready to Stage a Comeback”

PERSONALITY PROFILE, Politics/Business/Arts Personalities

Lacey Rose, “Shonda Rhimes Is Ready to ‘Own Her S***’: The Game-Changing Showrunner on Leaving ABC, ‘Culture Shock’ at Netflix and Overcoming Her Fears”

Rebecca Sun, “From ‘Parasite’ to BTS: Meet the Most Important Mogul in South Korean Entertainment”

RADIO/PODCAST, Broadcast, podcast or stream produced in Southern California.

ANCHOR/HOST

Scott Feinberg, “Awards Chatter”

Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg, “‘TV’s Top 5’: The Highs (‘The Flight Attendant’) and Lows (COVID) of 2020”

In addition, THR’s Kim Masters landed two noms for her work at KCRW in the radio/podcast categories:

PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, TV/Film personalities over 10 minutes

Kim Masters and Kaitlin Parker, KCRW, “Director Bong Joon Ho on the 6-time Oscar-nominated ‘Parasite'”

PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, not TV/Film over 10 minutes

Kim Masters and Kaitlin Parker, KCRW, “Abigail Disney on Disney’s Moral Breakdown: ‘I Think the Company Needs to Be Saved From Itself’”

ONLINE, Originally published on the Internet.

LIFESTYLE FEATURE

Chris Gardner, “How Actor Adam Shapiro Turned Pandemic Cooking Experiment into Bustling Soft Pretzel Business”

PERSONALITY PROFILE, Film/TV personalities

Scott Feinberg, “‘Sunset Blvd.’ Turns 70: Nancy Olson on Wilder Holden and Why She Walked Away From Stardom”

NON-POLITICAL COMMENTARY. One person’s point of view.

Eriq Gardner, “Dear Johnny Depp, Fire Your Lawyers”

ENTERTAINMENT COMMENTARY on TV/Film

Richard Newby, “Protest Backlash and the Failings of a Superhero Culture”

BLOG, INDIVIDUAL

Scott Feinberg, “The Race”

BLOG, GROUP

Aaron Couch and Borys Kit, “Heat Vision”

Ashley Cullins and Eriq Gardner, “THR, Esq.”

WEBSITE, TRADITIONAL NEWS ORGANIZATION

The Hollywood Reporter, The Hollywood Reporter staff