Hollywood Rallies Around Simone Biles Following Olympics Event Withdrawal: “Protect Your Peace”

Hollywood, athletes and politicians are rallying around U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles following her decision to step back from the U.S. team’s finals in light of her mental health.

The 24-year-old gold medalist and Tokyo 2021 competitor withdrew from the competition following one rotation in the team finals. An initial statement from the U.S. gymnastics team, which was posted to Twitter, confirmed Biles’ decision to step back. “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” the statement said.

Since then, the gymnast has made several public statements and in each expressed that she left the women’s gymnastics event over concerns about her state of mind, specifically the high pressures around Olympic competition.

“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human, too,” Biles said. “So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

In an interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Biles reiterated that her decision to withdraw was not due to an explicit physical injury, but the emotional pressures around the expectations of her performance. “Physically, I feel good. I’m in shape,” she said. “Emotionally, it varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat.”

Following Biles’ decision and public comments around her mental health, numerous media, entertainment, sports and political figures came out to support the young athlete.

Aly Raisman, former Team USA gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medalist, shared her support of Biles during an appearance on Today and stressed how much pressure Biles was under entering this year’s event.

“I think that Simone is the biggest story going into the Olympics, so this is just… it’s really, really devastating,” she said. “But I think it’s also just really important to think about how much pressure has been on her, and there’s only so much that someone can take.”

“She’s human, and I think sometimes people forget that. And Simone, just like everyone else, is doing the best that she can,” Raisman continued.

Adam Rippon, former American figure skater and Olympic bronze medalist, posted on his Twitter, “I can’t imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It[‘s] easy to forget she’s still human. WE LOVE YOU.”

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner joked about the strength and maturity of Biles’ versus himself. “The wonderful Simone Biles pulls out of an Olympic event to protect her well-being and I can’t even bring myself to leave Twitter.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler highlighted the gold medalist’s decision to set boundaries. “@Simone_Biles drew a boundary for herself and her health on the world stage. This is real superhuman strength, setting an example for all of us.”

Beth Behrs, former star of CBS’s Two Broke Girls wrote in a lengthy statement, “You are incredible. I wish I’d had the strength and bravery in my 20s to prioritize my mental health the way you and @naomiosaka have done. You have set an incredible precedent for all the young girls who look up to you, and to this gal in her 30s. Thank you.”

Actress, comedian and talk show host Loni Love said, “Protect your peace @Simone_Biles .. you are and will always be a champion…. Only positive vibes going out to you !!!!!”

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen sent a simple and sweet message, telling the young athlete, “We love you @Simone_Biles!!!” while Ellen Degeneres also had a few words of encouragement. “.@Simone_Biles, you’re solid in my book.”

Poet Amanda Gorman, who rose to widespread public recognition following her appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, was among many online who called Biles a “GOAT,” writing, “Biles still cheering on her teammates, even while taking care of herself, is one of the many graces that make her a true champion, forever & always. We love u Simone.”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted, “Gratitude and support are what @Simone_Biles deserves. Still the GOAT and we are all just lucky to be able to see her in action. And congrats and tks to the tough as nails #TeamUSA @sunisalee_, @ChilesJordan, @grace_mccallum2 for being role models and champs.”

