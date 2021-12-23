‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said.

Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie and its 1992 sequel, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.

Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called “Buzzed With Buzz,” which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said, “This is how you die,” but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.

According to documents obtained by KFOR, the woman told police that she and Ratray got into an argument at a bar that continued to their hotel room, where he allegedly choked her, punched her and pushed her. According to the affidavit, she had multiple injuries, including bruisings and marks.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his attorney Scott Adams said.

Ratray played Buzz, who tormented his younger Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin), in both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Ratray recently reprised the in Disney+’s movie Home Sweet Home Alone.

His other roles have included TV series The Tick, Chicago Med and Mosaic.