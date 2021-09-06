Hugh Jackman Shares Heartfelt Tribute Mourning the Death of Father Christopher John Jackman

In an emotional tribute posted to his Instagram, Hugh Jackman announced that his father, Christopher John Jackman, passed away on Monday.

“In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away,” Jackman wrote. “And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”

Fans and fellow entertainers, including Ryan Reynolds, offered their condolences, with the Free Guy star replying to Jackman that he “was lucky to have met [Chris].”

Hugh paid tribute to his father, who passed away on Australian Father’s Day, exactly one year ago on Instagram, writing, “My Father taught me to always keep my promises … Even if it turns out that there’s a better option or something that will benefit me more. Be true to your word.”

In a 60 Minutes interview from 2012, Jackman praised his father for his family-first focus. “It’s always about the family,” Jackman said. “It’s always, ‘How’s [wife] Deb?’ It’s not about work and I think that’s him living with, probably some of his regrets and feelings of maybe he… at the wrong time put too much into his career and he doesn’t want me to make that mistake. And so, in his gentle way, he always reminds me that this is the most important thing.”

English-born, Christopher John Jackman was an accountant who emigrated to Australia during the 60s, according to a 2011 Telegraph interview with the X-Men actor. Chris raised Hugh and his other four children singularly after Jackman’s mother moved back to England. Chris’ parenting was an adeptly organized juggling act, which the star remembered in a separate segment of his 60 Minutes interview.