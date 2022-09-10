‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Pachinko’ Among Humanitas Prize Winners

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up.'

Don’t Look Up, Black-ish and Pachinko were among the winners of the 46th annual Humanitas Prizes announced Friday from a luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The awards, honoring the craft of screenwriting, featured winners in nine juried categories spanning film and television. These included Don’t Look Up from writer Adam McKay for comedy feature film, The Starling from Matt Harris for drama feature film and Encanto from Charise Castro Smith and Jared Bush for family feature film.

On the TV side, Black-ish writer Robb Chavis prevailed for comedy teleplay, Pachinko creator Soo Hugh won for drama teleplay and Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar was tops for limited series, TV movie or special.

Larry Wilmore hosted the event, and presenters included Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Humanitas board president Jenny Bicks. Also honored were the 2020, 2021 and 2022 cohorts of the New Voices Fellowship, David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award and Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award.

The full list of juried winners follows.

CHILDREN’S TELEPLAY

El Deafo, written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb (WINNER)

Karma’s World: “Hair Comes Trouble,” written by Kellie R. Griffin and Halcyon Person

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love, written by Alex Galatis

The Babysitters Club: “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye,” written by Sascha Rothchild

COMEDY FEATURE FILM

Don’t Look Up, written by Adam McKay (WINNER)

Everything Everywhere All at Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Queen Bees, written by Donald Martin

Tick, Tick…Boom!, written by Steven Levenson

COMEDY TELEPLAY

Abbott Elementary: “Pilot,” written by Quinta Brunson

Black-ish: “If a Black Man Cries in the Woods,” written by Robb Chavis (WINNER)

Somebody Somewhere: “BFD,” written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen

The Conners: “Triggered,” written by Lecy Goranson

DOCUMENTARY

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock, Shannon Kring

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches, Julia Marchesi

In the Same Breath, Nanfu Wang (WINNER)

Through Our Eyes: “Shelter,” Smriti Mundhra

DRAMA FEATURE FILM

A Hero, written by Asghar Farhadi

CODA, written by Sian Heder

Nine Days, written by Edson Oda

The Starling, written by Matt Harris (WINNER)

DRAMA TELEPLAY

Chicago P.D.: “Burnside,” written by Ike Smith

Pachinko: “Chapter One,” written by Soo Hugh (WINNER)

Queen Sugar: “May 27, 2020,” written by Anthony Sparks

Swagger: “Radicals,” written by Reggie Rock Bythewood & George Dohrmann

This is Us: “The Challenger,” written by Dan Fogelman

FAMILY FEATURE FILM

8-Bit Christmas, written by Kevin Jakubowski

Cinderella, written by Kay Cannon

Encanto, written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush (WINNER)

Spin, written by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan

LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Love Life: “Mia Hines,” written by Rachelle Williams-BenAry & Sam Boyd

Maid: “Snaps,” written by Molly Smith Metzler

Three Months, written by Jared Frieder

Women of the Movement: “Mother and Son,” written by Marissa Jo Cerar (WINNER)

SHORT FILM

Far From the Tree, written by Natalie Nourigat

Girls Are Strong Here, written by Scott Burkhardt (WINNER)

Leap, written by Margaret Nagle

Nona, written by Louis Gonzales