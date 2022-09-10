‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Pachinko’ Among Humanitas Prize Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Don’t Look Up, Black-ish and Pachinko were among the winners of the 46th annual Humanitas Prizes announced Friday from a luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
The awards, honoring the craft of screenwriting, featured winners in nine juried categories spanning film and television. These included Don’t Look Up from writer Adam McKay for comedy feature film, The Starling from Matt Harris for drama feature film and Encanto from Charise Castro Smith and Jared Bush for family feature film.
On the TV side, Black-ish writer Robb Chavis prevailed for comedy teleplay, Pachinko creator Soo Hugh won for drama teleplay and Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar was tops for limited series, TV movie or special.
Related Stories
Larry Wilmore hosted the event, and presenters included Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Humanitas board president Jenny Bicks. Also honored were the 2020, 2021 and 2022 cohorts of the New Voices Fellowship, David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award and Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award.
The full list of juried winners follows.
CHILDREN’S TELEPLAY
El Deafo, written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb (WINNER)
Karma’s World: “Hair Comes Trouble,” written by Kellie R. Griffin and Halcyon Person
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love, written by Alex Galatis
The Babysitters Club: “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye,” written by Sascha Rothchild
COMEDY FEATURE FILM
Don’t Look Up, written by Adam McKay (WINNER)
Everything Everywhere All at Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Queen Bees, written by Donald Martin
Tick, Tick…Boom!, written by Steven Levenson
COMEDY TELEPLAY
Abbott Elementary: “Pilot,” written by Quinta Brunson
Black-ish: “If a Black Man Cries in the Woods,” written by Robb Chavis (WINNER)
Somebody Somewhere: “BFD,” written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen
The Conners: “Triggered,” written by Lecy Goranson
DOCUMENTARY
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock, Shannon Kring
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches, Julia Marchesi
In the Same Breath, Nanfu Wang (WINNER)
Through Our Eyes: “Shelter,” Smriti Mundhra
DRAMA FEATURE FILM
A Hero, written by Asghar Farhadi
CODA, written by Sian Heder
Nine Days, written by Edson Oda
The Starling, written by Matt Harris (WINNER)
DRAMA TELEPLAY
Chicago P.D.: “Burnside,” written by Ike Smith
Pachinko: “Chapter One,” written by Soo Hugh (WINNER)
Queen Sugar: “May 27, 2020,” written by Anthony Sparks
Swagger: “Radicals,” written by Reggie Rock Bythewood & George Dohrmann
This is Us: “The Challenger,” written by Dan Fogelman
FAMILY FEATURE FILM
8-Bit Christmas, written by Kevin Jakubowski
Cinderella, written by Kay Cannon
Encanto, written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush (WINNER)
Spin, written by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan
LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Love Life: “Mia Hines,” written by Rachelle Williams-BenAry & Sam Boyd
Maid: “Snaps,” written by Molly Smith Metzler
Three Months, written by Jared Frieder
Women of the Movement: “Mother and Son,” written by Marissa Jo Cerar (WINNER)
SHORT FILM
Far From the Tree, written by Natalie Nourigat
Girls Are Strong Here, written by Scott Burkhardt (WINNER)
Leap, written by Margaret Nagle
Nona, written by Louis Gonzales
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day