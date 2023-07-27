IATSE to Host L.A. Food Drive to Support Entertainment Workers Amid Strikes

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees’ West Coast office is hosting a food drive in support of striking workers and other entertainment industry members.
IATSE has teamed with the L.A. Food Bank and L.A. County Federation of Labor to host a three-hour food drive aimed at addressing the food insecurity among industry members amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA work stoppages. In May, the Writers Guild went on strike after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers could not reach an agreement with the national union, with the actors union following in their footsteps earlier this month.
Related Stories
The drive will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday at IATSE’s West Coast office, which is located at 2210 W. Olive Ave in Burbank. The event is open not just to all affected unionized entertainment workers in the industry but their families, with no membership ID required to receive food. Volunteers will be on hand to help attendees pick up or load into their vehicle a box of food. (If driving, IATSE requests attendees enter the parking lot off W. Olive Ave and exit off W. Oak St.)
In June, the crew union contributed $2 million in funds to aid members experiencing financial distress amid the work stoppage. The union’s general executive board unanimously approved the contribution, which was divided up among the Motion Picture & Television Fund, The Entertainment Community Fund and the Actors Fund of Canada.
The L.A. food drive is among other growing efforts beyond IATSE to support industry workers affected by the work stoppage. The Entertainment Community Fund has been one of the biggest sources of support since the writer’s strike began nearly three months ago, while other food and financial efforts — including Pay Up Hollywood, The Inevitable Foundation, Humanitas and more — have made a showing.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Obituaries
Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe and Conor McGregor Among Those Remembering Irish Singer Sinéad O’Connor: “The Voice of an Angel”
-
-
-
Writers Strike
WGA Picket in New York Doubles as Unionization Effort for Animation Writers: “We Are Going to Get This God***n Industry Organized”
-
music
Music Video to Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” Edited to Remove Black Lives Matter Clips (Report)