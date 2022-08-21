Ioane “John” King, Actor on Starz’s ‘Spartacus,’ Dies at 49

Ioane “John” King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being elevated to the recurring fan-favorite role of Rhaskos, died on Aug. 15. He was 49.

The actor’s passing was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to his battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The message noted that the New Zealander died surrounded by friends and family.

His family had launched a fundraising page in March to cover medical expenses. The site noted that King was diagnosed with cancer in January, with the illness found in his pancreas and other organs, and that he began chemotherapy in March.

Spartacus alum Manu Bennett paid tribute to his former co-star on Instagram, praising King for facing cancer “with dignity and a constant resolve not to be defeated.” Bennett went on to say that despite King having been hired on the gladiator series as an extra, he earned the speaking role “with a powerful presence and ever positive attitude amongst the cast and crew.”

Bennett continued, “I remember John most fondly for his huge grin and sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me and others onto set each day offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, ‘Brother!'”

In addition to his role on Spartacus, which signed off in 2013 after three seasons and a prequel miniseries, King also worked as a personal trainer and corrections officer.

A funeral service was held in Papakura, a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand. He is survived by wife Christelle.