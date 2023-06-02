Jacky Oh, Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Castmember, Dies at 32

Jacky Oh, a former castmember on Wild ‘N Out and longtime partner of D.C. Young Fly, has died. She was 32.

A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed Jacky Oh’s death, who’s whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, in a statement shared on the MTV show’s social media. According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news Thursday, the mother of three died in Miami. Her cause of death has not been released.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the statement on Instagram read. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

The post continued, “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky Oh shares three children with D.C. Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield. TMZ reported that the two met when the comedian-actor-rapper joined the improv comedy show as one of the recurring cast members in 2015 for season seven. At the time, Jacky Oh was featured as one of the Wild N’ Out girls on the Nick Cannon-created series.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly’s reps for comment.