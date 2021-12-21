‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical Closes Permanently on Broadway Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Jagged Little Pill, the Tony and Grammy-winning musical inspired by the music of Alanis Morrisette, has closed for good on Broadway amid an increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price had initially suspended performances of Jagged Little Pill following a number of positive COVID-19 cases amongst the cast and crew, but on Monday night they confirmed the show will not reopen at the Broadhurst Theater after the virus suspension lifts and that all canceled tickets will be refunded.

Though the award-winning and high-profile Broadway production is closing, the producers said that plans for subsequent performances of the musical will be announced in the new year, building upon the international launch of the show in places like Australia.

“[The] drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and – due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company – need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill,” the producers said in a statement.

“In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the statement continued.

Broadway bore the brunt of COVID-enforced lockdowns in 2020, with the theater industry pushed to the brink by going dark for over a year, losing billions in lost ticket money. Producers and performers as well as the paying public will be fearing the worst after the recent surge in virus cases, brought on by the Omicron variant, has led to a spate of cancelations and suspensions.

Among the closures, the Broadway productions of Aladdin and Hamilton have canceled performances until after Christmas, as has L.A.’s Bradley Whitford-starring A Christmas Carol, while Eddie Redmayne’s Cabaret revival in London is dark until early 2022.