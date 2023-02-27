Jake Paul Calls Tommy Fury Loss a “Humbling Experience”

Tommy Fury claimed victory in a highly anticipated boxing match against Jake Paul on Sunday by a split decision.

The British professional boxer and social media influencer-turned-boxer met in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. According to ESPN, although Paul put up a solid fight in the eight-round match, and even with Fury being knocked down in the final round, the Love Island star managed to outbox his opponent through the end.

“This is my first main event,” Fury said after the fight. “I’m only gonna go stronger, I’m gonna go bigger, I’m only gonna go better. … if he wants a rematch, bring it on.”

Tommy Fury Francois Nel/Getty Images

The match comes after years of calls on social media for the younger Paul brother to fight a “real” boxer. Paul has previously taken on and won against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva — all of whom aren’t professional boxers.

Following his first loss in the ring, Paul called the match “a humbling experience.” Later, he took to Instagram, saying, ‘Well, shit. Didn’t think I’d ever have to make one of these videos, but shit happens I guess. This is still the best job in the world. Thank you all for the support. This was an amazing event. And I’ll be back.”

According to ESPN, Paul and Fury were initially set to fight in December 2021, but it was postponed due to Fury’s rib injury. They were then going to square off in August, but the match got pushed back again when Fury was denied entry into the U.S.