YouTuber Jake Paul Defeats Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley Via Split Decision

YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a cruiserweight boxing match on Sunday night in Cleveland.

In the 24-year-old Paul’s fourth fight as a pro boxer, and his toughest opponent thus far, he won a split decision against Woodley after eight rounds at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The win is Paul’s most significant and follows knockout wins over social media influencer AnEsonGib, over former NBA star Nate Robinson last November and MMA fighter Ben Askren earlier this year.

Woodley, 39, a friend and training partner of Askren, was making his boxing debut, after a long and largely successful MMA career.

Bigger, younger and stronger, Paul made up for his utter lack of grace and boxing technique by outpunching a strangely tentative Woodley by 71 total punches to 52 according to Compubox.

The fight was televised on Showtime pay-per-view for $59.99.

Paul’s older brother Logan is also a YouTube content creator and pro boxer and earlier this year fought fight icon Floyd Mayweather to a draw.