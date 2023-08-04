James Wan Shares Medical Update Amid Recovery After Hospitalization

James Wan is recuperating after a recent hospitalization, according to a note posted to his Instagram account.

The message shared on his Instagram Stories stated that the 46-year-old filmmaker was rushed to the emergency room for an undisclosed health issue. It was not clear who wrote the note in the post, which featured a photo of Wan in a hospital bed with an apparent IV in his right arm.

“It has been an extremely rough and scary couple of days and nights,” read the message. “You never want to rush to ER in the middle of the night and then have to stay in the hospital. Cedars Sinai is truly the best!! The best doctors, nurses, technicians, just the most wonderful people. James is safe now and on the mend.”

The post also stated: “Thank you @cedar_sinai_cedar_sinai for taking good care of me.” Screenshots of the post circulated on social media via fan accounts.

Wan has been prepping for the release of Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Jason Momoa reprising his role as the titular DC superhero. The film, having completed a round of reshoots in June, is set to hit theaters Dec. 20 and is Wan’s follow-up to his 2018 hit Aquaman, which collected more than a $1 billion globally.

The Australian director broke out with the original Saw film in 2004, and he has maintained a reputation as a horror mastermind by helming such genre favorites as Insidious (2010), The Conjuring (2013) and Malignant (2021). Also among his directing credits is 2015’s Furious 7, which likewise topped $1 billion at the worldwide box office.