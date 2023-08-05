Jamie Foxx Apologizes for Instagram Post Seen by Some as Antisemitic

Jamie Foxx has apologized for an Instagram post that was perceived as being antisemitic.

In a since-deleted post, Foxx wrote “They killed this dude name Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” Foxx wrote in a new post on Instagram. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with “they” not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. … Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx.”

He included four heart emojis and a praying hands emoji along with the fox emoji in his post.

The controversy around Foxx’s initial post also spread to Jennifer Aniston.

In a screenshot shared by A Wider Frame, a newsletter that covers current events in the Jewish world, it appeared that Aniston liked Foxx’s original post.

Aniston took to her Instagram stories Friday night to clarify things alongside the Wider Frame post.

“This really makes me sick. I did not “like” this post on purpose or by accident,” Aniston wrote. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Foxx’s post was criticized for seemingly promoting the antisemitic view that the Jewish people were responsible for the death of Jesus Christ.

The actor’s posts come as he continues to recover after he was hospitalized due to a “medical complication” that he experienced while making the Netflix film Back in Action.

In a video posted to Instagram two weeks ago, Foxx finally spoke out about his recovery. Though he didn’t reveal many details on what happened to him, he said, “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.”

And he shot down rumors that he was “blind” or “paralyzed.”

“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine,” he said. “I’m not paralyzed, but … I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

He also addressed the lack of information from himself and his team during his recovery.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he continued. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Aniston and Foxx previously worked together on both Horrible Bosses movies.