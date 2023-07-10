Jamie Foxx Seen on a Yacht Following Medical Complication in April

Jamie Foxx made an appearance on a yacht over the weekend after having remained out of the public eye for months following a hospitalization for a “medical complication.”

Video featuring the actor on a yacht waving to passersby was published by TMZ on Sunday, with a source close to the actor confirming to The Hollywood Reporter it was, in fact, Foxx in the video and that the video is from Sunday. It’s one of his first known appearances in public since April.

Foxx has been largely out of the public spotlight since his daughter Corinne shared the news that the They Cloned Tyrone star was hospitalized but “already on his way to recovery” amid filming Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” Corinne said in April.

Corinne provided an update on his recovery status in May, in response to media reports that suggested his family was preparing for the worst. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” she wrote on Instagram.

But Foxx has not been seen at public events, with only minor updates from his co-stars and friends indicating he’s doing OK. At the They Cloned Tyrone premiere, Foxx’s co-star John Boyega told THR that he was doing well. “I spoke to him recently and he just wished me the best of luck with the press tour, and he assured me that he’s all good,” Boyega said. “It’s all love.”

Since his medical complication, Fox announced that Nick Cannon is expected to fill in as a guest host for season six of the game show Foxx hosts, Beat Shazam. Kelly Osbourne will also be filling in for Corinne, who serves as the show’s DJ.

That same day, Foxx took to his Instagram with a brief message. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote. “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”